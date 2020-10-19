Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BMI. Argus began coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

Shares of BMI opened at $80.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 0.75. Badger Meter has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $82.90.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $113.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $95,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,065. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 2,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $140,788.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,546 shares in the company, valued at $399,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Badger Meter by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Badger Meter by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Badger Meter by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,058 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,001,000 after acquiring an additional 13,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

