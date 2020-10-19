Bank of America Cuts Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target to $110.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $113.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Incyte from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, July 17th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Incyte presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.40.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $90.63 on Thursday. Incyte has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of -99.59 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.66.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.36. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Incyte will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $199,190.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,959.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $135,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,577 shares of company stock worth $419,847 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Incyte by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Incyte by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 168,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Incyte by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Incyte by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 272,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,420,000 after purchasing an additional 72,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

