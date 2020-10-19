Bank of America Increases Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $570.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $475.00 to $570.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZM. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a peer perform rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $217.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $410.50.

ZM stock opened at $559.00 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $565.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $434.18 and its 200-day moving average is $265.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.99 billion, a PE ratio of 716.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business’s revenue was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total transaction of $16,523,586.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,763,263.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 64,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.37, for a total transaction of $30,423,162.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,063,305.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,842 shares of company stock worth $87,511,495. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,877,000 after buying an additional 7,205,678 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 164.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,278,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390,753 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 323.1% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,521,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,382 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at $12,557,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at $213,266,000. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

