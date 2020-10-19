Bank of America Lowers First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $88.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FSLR. UBS Group upped their price target on First Solar from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Roth Capital upped their price target on First Solar from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded First Solar from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Solar from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on First Solar from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.56.

FSLR stock opened at $84.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.66. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $85.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.52, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.55.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. First Solar had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $642.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that First Solar will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 79,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $5,858,788.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,008 shares in the company, valued at $10,997,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $41,332.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,711.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,730,642 shares of company stock valued at $598,445,989 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 1,432.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,221 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 113,311 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in First Solar by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 66,190 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in First Solar by 17.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,572 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in First Solar by 2.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,885 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the first quarter worth $3,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

