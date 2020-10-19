Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) announced its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 21.79%.

Shares of NASDAQ BOCH opened at $8.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $136.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $12.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average is $7.38.

Get Bank of Commerce alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

Several brokerages have commented on BOCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

In related news, Director Terence John Street purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $63,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Sundquist purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,227 shares in the company, valued at $114,202.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,660 shares of company stock worth $105,702. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.