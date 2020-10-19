Barclays Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €200.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €192.00 ($225.88) price target on Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €219.00 ($257.65) price target on Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €208.00 ($244.71) price target on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Allianz has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €207.00 ($243.53).

Shares of ALV opened at €163.70 ($192.59) on Friday. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($243.29). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €173.77 and its 200 day moving average price is €172.81.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

