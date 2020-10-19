Barclays Analysts Give Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) a €126.20 Price Target

Barclays set a €126.20 ($148.47) price target on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

HNR1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €149.35 ($175.70).

Shares of HNR1 stock opened at €128.80 ($151.53) on Friday. Hannover Rück SE has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($136.91). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €136.28 and its 200 day moving average is €142.82.

Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) Company Profile

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

