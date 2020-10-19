Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BTDPY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barratt Developments from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.93. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

