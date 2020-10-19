BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) Given a €56.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) has been given a €56.00 ($65.88) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BASF SE (BAS.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €55.73 ($65.57).

BASF SE (BAS.F) stock traded up €1.15 ($1.35) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €53.60 ($63.06). The stock had a trading volume of 3,024,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €52.79 and its 200 day moving average is €49.51. BASF SE has a one year low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a one year high of €72.17 ($84.91).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

