Battle of Long Tan (LON:TAN) Shares Gap Down to $2.55

Battle of Long Tan (LON:TAN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.55, but opened at $2.20. Battle of Long Tan shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 43,432 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 million and a PE ratio of -7.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.99.

Battle of Long Tan Company Profile (LON:TAN)

Tanfield Group PLC operates as an investment company. The company, through its 49% interest in Snorkel International Holdings LLC, produces self-propelled, towable, and push-around aerial lifts, including diesel and electric scissor lifts, mast lifts, telescopic boom lifts, and articulating booms. Tanfield Group PLC, through its 5.76% interest in Smith Electric Vehicles Corp., designs and produces electric commercial vehicles for short haul urban fleets.

