Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSY. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, BofA Securities began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

BSY opened at $39.99 on Monday. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $40.38.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.