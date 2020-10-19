Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €86.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €67.45 ($79.36).

KGX stock opened at €79.64 ($93.69) on Friday. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($96.26). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €74.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €59.30.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

