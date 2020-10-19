Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Graco (NYSE:GGG)

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG) in a report published on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $62.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

GGG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Graco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Graco from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Graco stock opened at $65.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Graco has a 1-year low of $38.43 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.58.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. Graco had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $366.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.13 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graco will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

In other Graco news, CFO Mark W. Sheahan sold 55,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $2,989,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,310 shares in the company, valued at $6,231,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 47,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,589,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 513,661 shares of company stock valued at $28,795,974 over the last quarter. 4.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Graco by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Graco by 10.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Graco in the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

