BidaskClub Downgrades Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) to Buy

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their target price on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of BCLI stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71. The company has a market cap of $437.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 0.83. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $17.95.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 240,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 30.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 28.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

