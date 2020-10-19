BidaskClub Downgrades Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) to Hold

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCBG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. Capital City Bank Group has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.72. The company has a market cap of $352.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $55.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.80 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 16.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 53.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

