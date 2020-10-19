BidaskClub Downgrades Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) to Buy

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GH. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.29.

NASDAQ GH opened at $101.00 on Friday. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $113.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -79.53 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.46 and a 200-day moving average of $87.00.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.18 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 45.53%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $546,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,059 shares in the company, valued at $990,782.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total value of $1,262,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,749,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,483,099.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,526,397 shares of company stock worth $760,971,029 in the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,319,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,771 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 28.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,335,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,586,000 after buying an additional 737,024 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 1,178,373.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,205,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,099,000 after buying an additional 3,205,176 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,997,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,518,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,163,000 after acquiring an additional 833,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

