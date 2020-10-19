BidaskClub Downgrades OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) to Hold

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

OCFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on OneConnect Financial Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:OCFT opened at $19.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.63. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $28.80.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $109.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,720,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 7.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,466,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 107,434 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 110.6% during the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 785,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,334,000 after buying an additional 412,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 20.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 776,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after buying an additional 131,293 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,227,000.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.