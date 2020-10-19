BidaskClub Lowers ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

SFBS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of SFBS opened at $37.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.54. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $40.90.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $90.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 17.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.55%.

In other news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,294 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $126,555.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 317,630 shares in the company, valued at $12,203,344.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $251,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,604,559.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,194 shares of company stock valued at $773,794. Insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,709,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,141,000 after purchasing an additional 385,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,503,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,342,000 after purchasing an additional 63,408 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,855,000 after purchasing an additional 48,132 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,952,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after purchasing an additional 23,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

