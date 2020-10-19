BidaskClub Lowers Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Village Super Market from a c rating to an a- rating in a report on Monday, July 6th.

VLGEA opened at $24.07 on Friday. Village Super Market has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $28.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.77.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $501.48 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Village Super Market by 20.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Village Super Market by 27.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Village Super Market by 6.3% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Village Super Market by 43.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Village Super Market by 47.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

