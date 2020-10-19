BidaskClub Upgrades Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) to Buy

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HIFS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIFS opened at $205.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12 month low of $125.55 and a 12 month high of $216.82.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The savings and loans company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 34.75%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIFS. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 28.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 357 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 62.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 429 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 27.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 480 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various banking products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company accepts savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, construction, residential real estate, consumer/commercial, and home equity loans.

