BidaskClub Upgrades Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) to “Sell”

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PRSP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Perspecta from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Perspecta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

PRSP opened at $20.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $21.27. Perspecta has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Perspecta’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO John M. Curtis acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $49,825.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the 1st quarter valued at $77,518,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Perspecta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,771,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Perspecta in the first quarter valued at about $29,185,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Perspecta by 2,592.0% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,028,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,889,000 after buying an additional 990,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Perspecta by 6,833.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 942,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,896,000 after buying an additional 928,998 shares during the last quarter.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

