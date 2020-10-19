Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Short Interest Down 23.3% in September

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the September 15th total of 3,690,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $311.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,614,008,000 after purchasing an additional 30,055 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 47.8% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $280.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Biogen has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.64.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Biogen will post 34.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

