BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.44.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BofA Securities raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on BioNTech from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BioNTech by 4.3% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at $2,127,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at $3,644,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $2,744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNTX opened at $96.79 on Monday. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $105.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.31.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.52 million. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 182.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BioNTech will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.