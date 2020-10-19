BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Shares Gap Up to $9.75

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.75, but opened at $10.48. BioVie shares last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 2 shares.

In related news, Director Steve Gorlin bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $197,154 over the last three months.

BioVie Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIVI)

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. It develops BIV201, which completed Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was formerly known as NanoAntibiotics, Inc and changed its name to BioVie Inc in July 2016.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for BioVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.