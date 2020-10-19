Bitzeny Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15.00 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 19th. During the last week, Bitzeny has traded up 42.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $158,624.74 and $15.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00412278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00010399 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org.

Bitzeny Coin Trading

Bitzeny can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.