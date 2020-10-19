BK IRELAND GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BK IRELAND GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR stock opened at $2.14 on Monday. BK IRELAND GRP/ADR has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $5.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKRIY. Citigroup cut shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BK IRELAND GRP/ADR has an average rating of “Hold”.

About BK IRELAND GRP/ADR

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial and leverage finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

