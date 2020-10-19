Blacer Coin (BLCR) Achieves Market Cap of $201.00

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar. Blacer Coin has a total market cap of $201.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00018416 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00125538 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00011893 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00007530 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010103 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00026469 BTC.

Blacer Coin Profile

BLCR is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

