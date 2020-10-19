BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the September 15th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSU. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 82,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 14.8% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.4% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 63,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

Shares of DSU opened at $9.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0711 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Inc

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.