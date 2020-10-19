BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 40.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,955,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,048,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714,710 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,012,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,986,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,433,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,325 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in BlackRock by 929.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 646,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $352,017,000 after purchasing an additional 584,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,583,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $861,421,000 after purchasing an additional 577,342 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total transaction of $1,253,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,248 shares of company stock worth $25,664,846. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $661.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $635.42.

NYSE BLK traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $658.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,602. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $573.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $541.06. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $659.57.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.88 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

