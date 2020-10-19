Blue Ridge Bankshares Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1425 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st.

Blue Ridge Bankshares has raised its dividend by 142.6% over the last three years.

NASDAQ BRBS opened at $13.74 on Monday. Blue Ridge Bankshares has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.91.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Blue Ridge Bankshares from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking and mortgage lending services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market, jackpot, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, personal, commercial real estate, business term, working capital, small business, agriculture, and start up loans, as well as home equity and operating lines of credit, and letters of credit.

