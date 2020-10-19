Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Update

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BBSRF opened at $1.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55. Bluestone Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84.

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Blanco gold project and the Mita geothermal project located in Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

