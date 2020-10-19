Bonso Electronics International (NASDAQ:BNSO) & Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NASDAQ:ESP) Financial Analysis

Bonso Electronics International (NASDAQ:BNSO) and Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSE:ESP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Bonso Electronics International and Espey Mfg. & Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonso Electronics International N/A N/A N/A Espey Mfg. & Electronics 3.69% 3.74% 3.16%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Bonso Electronics International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Bonso Electronics International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bonso Electronics International and Espey Mfg. & Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonso Electronics International 0 0 0 0 N/A Espey Mfg. & Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bonso Electronics International and Espey Mfg. & Electronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonso Electronics International $13.10 million 2.19 $400,000.00 N/A N/A Espey Mfg. & Electronics $31.53 million 1.34 $1.16 million N/A N/A

Espey Mfg. & Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Bonso Electronics International.

Volatility & Risk

Bonso Electronics International has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Espey Mfg. & Electronics beats Bonso Electronics International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bonso Electronics International

Bonso Electronics International Inc. designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic sensor-based and wireless products. The company operates in four segments: Scales, Pet Electronic Products, Rental and Management, and Others. The Scales segment provides sensor-based scales products that include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales for consumer, commercial, and industrial applications. The Pet Electronic Products segment develops and produces pet-related electronic products for use in consumer applications, such as bark control devices. The Rental and Management segment offers leasing of factories and machineries to third parties. The Others segment sells scrap materials. It serves private label original equipment, original brand, and original design manufacturers primarily in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, and the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as Golden Virtue Limited and changed its name to Bonso Electronics International Inc. in September 1988. Bonso Electronics International Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Tsimshatsui, Hong Kong.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications. It also provides various services that consist of design and development to specification, build to print, design services, design studies, environmental testing services, metal fabrication, painting services, and development of automatic testing equipment. The company serves industrial manufacturers and defense companies, the government of the United States, foreign governments, and foreign electronic equipment companies through its direct sales organization and outside sales representatives. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. was founded in 1928 and is based in Saratoga Springs, New York.

