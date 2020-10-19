Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Shares Gap Down to $315.60

Boohoo Group PLC (LON:BOO) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $315.60, but opened at $280.00. Boohoo Group shares last traded at $264.19, with a volume of 25,891,429 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup upgraded Boohoo Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Boohoo Group from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 374.55 ($4.89).

The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 325.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 310.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

About Boohoo Group (LON:BOO)

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

