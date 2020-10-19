Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) is D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,545 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises about 21.1% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc. owned 0.46% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $52,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAH. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAH shares. SunTrust Banks lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

BAH traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,277. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $89.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.39 and its 200-day moving average is $78.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.76% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $246,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.