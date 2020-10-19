Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BYD. Truist increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Union Gaming Research raised Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.07.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.55 and a beta of 2.30. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $36.22.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.47. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $209.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 13,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $391,680.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,794.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $3,376,135.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,325,556 shares in the company, valued at $34,093,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,628,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,229,000 after purchasing an additional 738,279 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,546,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,716,000 after purchasing an additional 37,108 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,319,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,472,000 after purchasing an additional 414,772 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,861,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,769,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,981,000 after purchasing an additional 143,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.