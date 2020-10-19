Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) PT Raised to $38.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BYD. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.07.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $35.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -62.55 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average is $22.23. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $209.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.61 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 13,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $391,680.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,794.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $3,376,135.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,325,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,093,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,861,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,647 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,574,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,628,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,229,000 after purchasing an additional 738,279 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,482,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

