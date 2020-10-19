BP plc (NYSE:BP) Position Reduced by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,807 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BP. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 216,612 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BP by 44.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after acquiring an additional 234,157 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in BP during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,628,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in BP during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 739.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,744 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP stock opened at $16.25 on Monday. BP plc has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $40.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.99). BP had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BP plc will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 42.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, October 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on BP from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on BP in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.99.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

