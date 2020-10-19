Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Receives $12.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

BDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.03. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $136.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.84 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 2.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 374,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 61,451 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 285,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $835,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,707,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,479,000 after acquiring an additional 121,728 shares during the period.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 172 properties and 24.1 million square feet as of June 30, 2020.

