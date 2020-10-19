Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Short Interest Up 37.3% in September

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the September 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of BRDCY opened at $15.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average is $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 0.45. Bridgestone has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter. Bridgestone had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 3.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Bridgestone will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BRDCY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgestone from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup raised Bridgestone from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bridgestone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bridgestone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

