Brokerages Expect Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to Post $1.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Autoliv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $1.22. Autoliv reported earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $5.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The auto parts company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.01. Autoliv had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALV shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.42.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $83.10 on Friday. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $38.16 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.31.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Autoliv by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Autoliv by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Autoliv by 22.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 377.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Autoliv by 1.4% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 23,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 37.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

