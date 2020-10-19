Brokerages Expect HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Equities research analysts expect HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) to post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for HD Supply’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. HD Supply posted earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HD Supply will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HD Supply.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. HD Supply had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. HD Supply’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HD Supply from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on HD Supply from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Northcoast Research lifted their price target on HD Supply from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HD Supply in a report on Monday, June 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.89.

HDS remained flat at $$42.17 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 11,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.06. HD Supply has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $43.56.

In other HD Supply news, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $1,419,115.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,073.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 218,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $9,104,148.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 770,581 shares of company stock valued at $32,105,516 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in HD Supply by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in HD Supply by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 14,302 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

