Brokerages Expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.23. Lakeland Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.53 million.

Several research analysts have commented on LBAI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lakeland Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other news, Director Robert E. Mccracken bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $36,015.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 8,681 shares of company stock valued at $87,826 in the last 90 days. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 366.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 324.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 166.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the period. 58.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBAI opened at $10.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average of $10.68. Lakeland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The firm has a market cap of $534.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

