Brokerages Expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to Post $0.95 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will report $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. ResMed posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $5.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.36. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

RMD traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.49. 1,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,032. ResMed has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.52, for a total value of $1,050,740.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,216,183.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.84, for a total value of $259,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,682.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,485 shares of company stock worth $3,972,122 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,203,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,535,139,000 after purchasing an additional 859,377 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,468,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,625,981,000 after acquiring an additional 299,913 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ResMed by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,657,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $980,525,000 after acquiring an additional 218,417 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,330,000 after purchasing an additional 432,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,296,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,847,000 after purchasing an additional 54,252 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

