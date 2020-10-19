Brokerages Expect Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) to report earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Scpharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Scpharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Scpharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.54). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($1.57). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Scpharmaceuticals.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCPH shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Scpharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Scpharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scpharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scpharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Scpharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,797,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,283 shares during the period. 5AM Venture Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. 5AM Venture Management LLC now owns 3,831,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,200,000 after acquiring an additional 578,034 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,518,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,041,000 after acquiring an additional 271,993 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in Scpharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,468,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,809,000 after buying an additional 395,000 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Scpharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPH traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.80. 20,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 20.67 and a quick ratio of 20.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23. Scpharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $11.99.

Scpharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting.

