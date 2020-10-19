Brokerages Expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Universal Technical Institute posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $54.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.00 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 5,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $32,493.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,823 shares in the company, valued at $483,727.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $264,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 279,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,630.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,362 shares of company stock worth $1,083,294 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 158.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 26,275 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 27.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 39,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $166.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average is $6.67. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $9.76.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

