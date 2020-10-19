Brokerages Expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to Announce $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to post earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. WSFS Financial reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.76). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $178.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.95 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on WSFS. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

WSFS opened at $29.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.49. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 40.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,403,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,281,000 after purchasing an additional 404,163 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,484.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 297,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 278,981 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 29.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 875,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,127,000 after purchasing an additional 196,980 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth $3,503,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 99.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 231,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 115,479 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

