Brokerages Set Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Target Price at $222.71

Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $222.71.

ANET has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total transaction of $34,102.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,897,624.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 15,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $3,737,809.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,323. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,653 shares of company stock worth $18,767,368. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 70,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after purchasing an additional 26,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock opened at $225.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.39. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $267.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.