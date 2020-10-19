Brokerages Set Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Target Price at $141.33

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, nineteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.09.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 27,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $4,357,140.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,789 shares of company stock worth $24,624,422. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Target by 888.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Target by 250.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGT stock opened at $164.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Target has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $167.25.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Target will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

