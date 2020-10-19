Brokerages Set Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target at $60.86

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.45.

TXRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th.

In related news, Director James R. Zarley sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,263,631.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $12,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,668,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,373,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,634 shares of company stock valued at $13,868,605. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $73.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $74.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.94, a P/E/G ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.14. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $476.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

