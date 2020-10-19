Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF-A) SVP Sells $126,088.21 in Stock

Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF-A) SVP Chabert Ralph E. De sold 1,613 shares of Brown-Forman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $126,088.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BF-A stock opened at $68.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.42.

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs.

